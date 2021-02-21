Mezco Toyz MezCon 2021 Unveils New One: 12 Collective Figures

With Toy Fair 2021 canceled, companies are seizing the moment and making their own event take its place. This is following the same layout that most companies did after the worldwide pandemic and Mezco Toyz is back once again. MezCon 2021 has arrived and the team has announced some new and upcoming projects with both 5 Points and One: 12 Collective collections. Up first is a new Mezco 5 Points figure set from the film Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. Three figures from the film will be arriving in 3.75" format with Bill S. Preston Esq., Ted "Theodore" Logan, and Rufus. Things then get heroic as Superman is flying his way in with another new One: 12 Collective figure. The Man of Steel will be featured wearing his classic DC Comics suit and we willed getting at least two different head sculpts.

The fun from Mezco Toyz does not end there either as after a long awaited return of horror is coming back to the One: 12 series. Two new figures were reveals from the dark depths of horror and Michael Myers from Halloween II starts us off. From a fabric jumpsuit to the iconic mask and knife this is the figure fas have been waiting for and it will be a necessary addition to any horror collection. The Crow is up next and this man is back from the grave with this amazing new One: 12 Collective figure. It looks like we will get a trench coat and multiple head sculpts with this figure allowing fans to capture that perfect The Crow moment. Last but not least is an unnamed figure from their original figure line the Rumble Society. Sharing a similar feel with baron Bends it looks like we might have another member of the seven seas raising some hell in the future. No price or release date is known just yet but fans will be able to find them and more here.