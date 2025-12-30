Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Marvel Comics, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Reissues One:12 Collective Marvel Comics Gambit Figure

Mezco Toyz is back with a long awaited reissue as they step into the world of Marvel Comics once more with Gambit

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reissues their One:12 Collective Marvel Comics Gambit action figure with updated details.

Gambit includes two head sculpts, ten interchangeable hands, and multiple kinetic card accessories.

The figure features a tailored mission suit, removable overcoat, and signature bo staff weapon.

Available now for pre-order at $116, Gambit is slated for an August 2026 release date.

Gambit, also known as Remy LeBeau, is a popular Marvel Comics character best known as a member of the X-Men. His first appearance was in Uncanny X-Men #266 back in August 1990, written by Chris Claremont and illustrated by Jim Lee. In that issue, Gambit helps a de-aged Storm escape from the Shadow King's forces, immediately establishing himself as a helpful ally to the team. Gambit is a mutant with the ability to charge objects with kinetic energy, causing them to explode on impact. He most famously uses playing cards as weapons, and this Ragin' Cajun is back as Mezco Toyz announces the reissue of their One:12 Collective Marvel Comics Gambit.

Remy is back and ready for action with this reissue, loaded with detail and featuring some fun accessories. Gambit will start with an extra head sculpt along with ten interchangeable hands, including one with a kinetic effect. Other accessories include more kinetic effects, such as his signature turning card ability, his bow-staff, and a removable soft goods trench coat. Mezco Toyz One: 12 Collective Marvel Comics Gambit is now available for pre-order for $116, with a release date of August 2026.

Mezco Toyz One: 12 Collective Marvel Comics Gambit

"The One:12 Collective Gambit is outfitted in a black mission suit with an X-Men issued armored vest and removable leather-look overcoat. Complete with 2 head portraits, the master of kinetic energy comes complete with a bo staff and a variety of throwing cards and throwing card FX. Remy LeBeau, the master thief better known as Gambit, possesses the mutant ability to charge inanimate objects with kinetic energy he can create and control. An agile and intelligent member of the X-Men, Gambit is also a master at card throwing, hand-to-hand combat, and the use of a bo staff."

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) bo staff

One (1) single throwing card

One (1) charged single throwing card

One (1) stack of throwing cards

One (1) charged stack of throwing cards

Two (2) charged throwing card FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

