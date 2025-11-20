Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: marvel, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Summons Marvel Comics The Leader to One:12 Collective

A new Marvel Comics figure has arrived from Mezco Toyz for their One:12 Collective line with the deadly and sinister Leader

The Leader, aka Samuel Sterns, made his first appearance in Marvel Comics with Tales to Astonish #62 in 1964. He was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and was once an intelligent lab worker who was accidentally exposed to gamma radiation. This transformed his skin green, brain, and skull, allowing him to battle the Hulk with brains over brawn. Mezco Toyz is now giving their new Marvel Comics One:12 Collective Hulk figure someone to battle against as The Leader comes to life.

Samuel Sterns is depicted in his classic Marvel Comics outfit, which is made of fabric and will feature a variety of swappable parts. This will include ten interchangeable hands, three different heads, and a display base. For weapons, Mezco was sure to include a Gamma Ray Blaster, a Gamma Headset, a Psionic Amplifier Headband, and a Laser Pistol. This figure will pair perfectly with the upcoming One:12 Hulk figure, which is still available for pre-order, along with The Leader. Pre-orders are already live on Mezco Toyz for $116, and he is expected to release in July 2026.

Marvel Comics One:12 Collective The Leader

"The mind behind the menace enters the One:12 Collective! Transformed by gamma radiation, Samuel Sterns evolved into The Leader, a being whose superhuman intellect rivals the Hulk's brute strength in a Brains vs Brawn showdown! Now, the self-proclaimed "Master Of Gamma Power" plots his next move from the shadows."

"The One:12 Collective – The Leader features three interchangeable head portraits capturing his calculating expressions, from a sinister grin to rage-fueled determination. Outfitted in his comic-accurate battle suit, The Leader comes equipped with a psionic amplifier headband, laser pistol and his signature gamma ray blaster connected by a flexible wire to a control headset. Multiple interchangeable hands allow him to command, manipulate, and outthink any opponent. Cold, cunning, and utterly convinced of his superiority, The Leader always has the upper hand."

