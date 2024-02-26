Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: Batman, marvel, mezco toyz, spider-man

Mezco Toyz Teases Animated Marvel, DC & More One:12 Figures

Mezco Toyz has kicked off their latest online event, which includes some fun new One:12 Collective action figure reveals from Marvel and more

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reveals new One:12 Collective figures at Mezco Toyz Con 2024, including Marvel and DC.

One:12 Collective Captain America and animated-style Miles Morales steal the spotlight.

Batman: The Animated Series gets new One:12 interpretations of Batman and Joker.

One:12 Collective expands into horror with Terrifier and celebrates The Goonies and Chucky.

Marvel Mezco Toyz has recently unveiled a slew of thrilling additions to their beloved One:12 Collective line during their new 2024 online event, Mezco Toyz Con. Among the impressive reveals are figures that span the vast spectrum of pop culture, ranging from superheroes to horror icons, across all of their signature lines, including One:12 Collective. Marvel Comics enthusiasts were treated with some impressive teases for future 6" figures, including the One:12 Collective Captain America. Leaping right off the pages of Marvel Comics with his trademark shield and classic costume design, this figure is ready to be defrosted and jump right into the action.

One of the more standout reveals was the Miles Morales figure that is inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. We have seen Marvel Comics Spider-Man figures in the One:12 line before, but this one is very odd with an animated style and slim body that tries to capture the essence of the film. It will be interesting to see what is fully included with this One:12 release and if more Across the Spider-Verse characters will arrive in the future. However, Miles was not the only animated character coming to life; as for fans of the Dark Knight, Mezco Toyz has unveiled two upcoming One:12 figures based on the timeless animated series Batman: The Animated Series. The cat and mouse game continues as Batman and Joker are back with brand new releases that will hopefully capture all the love and nicely pay homage to the acclaimed television show.

There were more than just superheroes during Mezco Toyz Con; they also delved into the realm of horror with some creepy new figures. One of these was the reveal of the latest and creepy killer clown known as Terrifier, who is ready to spill some blood in any fan's growing collection. With his menacing grin and eerie presence, Terrifier has gained much popularity with two chaotic films, with a third on the way, and Mezco has knocked this release out of the park. Other reveals consist of The Goonies getting a new 5 Points set, a Roto Plush of Wednesday, the arrival of Glen from Seed of Chucky in MDS Mega Scale, and a Living Dead Dolls Damien. Each figures looks expertly crafted and is quite a diverse array of figures that only celebrate all varieties of pop culture from Marvel and DC to horror. Pre-orders, prices, and more info are unknown at the time, but all things One:12 and more can be found right at the Mezco Toyz Store.

