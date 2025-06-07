Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Announces Next Ultra Street Fighter II Character with Vega

Get ready to return to the Player Selection screen with Jada Toys as they debut their upcoming Ultra Street Fighter II Vega

Article Summary Vega from Street Fighter II joins Jada Toys’ 1/12 scale Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers lineup.

This new Vega figure comes with masked and unmasked heads, a removable mask, and signature claw accessories.

Street Fighter fans can pre-order Vega now for $29.99, with a planned release in Q3 2025 from Jada Toys.

Includes premium collector packaging, dynamic claw effect piece, and multiple display options for collectors.

Vega, the Spanish assassin from the Street Fighter series, is one of the franchise's most stylish and deadly fighters. First appearing in Street Fighter II, Vega stands out with his iconic metal claw, sleek mask, and matador-inspired design. This fighter blends grace and brutality in a fashionable way, making him a fan-favorite fighter ever since. As a member of M. Bison's Shadaloo organization, Vega serves as both an enforcer and a narcissistic killer who is obsessed with beauty and perfection, especially his own. From acrobatic moves and devastating slashes from his claw, Vega is a difficult opponent to go against, and now Jada Toys is adding this killer to their growing Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers 1/12 scale line of figures.

Vega features another impressive sculpture that comes with masked and unmasked portraits, with an extra loose mask for more displayable options. Other accessories include swappable hands, his signature claw, and a claw effect to show his signature moves in action. Pre-orders for the Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers Vega are already live for $29.99, and he is set for a Q3 2025 release.

Ultra Street Fighter II Vega Coming Soon from Jada Toys

"Step into the arena with the Ultra Street Fighter II Vega 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! Known for his unmatched agility, ruthless precision, and striking good looks, Vega brings his unique blend of Spanish flair and ninja technique to life in this beautifully crafted collectible. A member of Shadaloo and master of the claw, Vega is ready to leap into battle with style and speed."

"Expertly designed in 1:12 scale, this figure captures Vega's lean physique, masked elegance, and iconic matador-inspired costume. With high articulation, you can pose him in his signature acrobatic moves—from the Flying Barcelona Attack to the devastating Izuna Drop and dramatic wall dives. This set includes interchangeable masked and unmasked heads, two pairs of hands, a removable mask, a detachable claw, and a dynamic claw effect piece."

Interchangeable masked and unmasked heads

Two pairs of hands

Removable mask and detachable claw

Dynamic claw effect piece

Premium arcade-style packaging with a collector-friendly window box

Don't miss your chance to add this iconic Shadaloo assassin to your collection.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!