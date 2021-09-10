Mezco Toyz Unveils New Rumble Society Member: Hawk P-40

Mezco Toyz has unleashed a new member of their popular original action figure line, Rumble Society. Teased in 2020, Hawk P-40 is finally here, and he makes an explosive entrance with an incredible figure. The cybernetic mechanic bounty hunter features an interesting WWII design with a Curtiss P-40 Warhawk airplane deco. Hawk features a tailored costume with vest, combat boots, dog tags, camo cargo pants, and his own personal arsenal. The Rumble Society figure will also have his own unique weapons featuring his trusty wrench, rocket launcher, and Gattling Cannon that feature ammo and a massive design that will destroy anyone he comes in contact with. Mezco Toyz has even included a secondary tank head that even has his own explosive attachments. Priced at $95, Mezco Toyz Rumble Society Hawk P-40 can be found here, and be sure to join that waitlist before it is too late.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: One:12 Collective Rumble Society – Hawk P-40 | Mezco Toyz (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9C6lc_wxz8)

"Rumble Society – Hawk P-40 – HOTEL ALPHA WHISKEY KILO! A rumbler at heart, this cybernetic alien grease monkey with morphing abilities happened upon archival World War II data and fashioned himself into Hawk P-40 some time ago. Happiest on the battlefield, Hawk P-40 also enjoys working in the repair shop, kicking back some Tangore Buzzjuice, and kicking ass."

"The One:12 Collective Hawk P-40 features two head sculpts, including a Special Attack Tank-Head with a hinged, grinder jaw. The Fighting Daredevil is outfitted in a Sherpa-lined vest, tank top, two dog tags, belt, cargo pants, and mid-calf combat boots. Hawk P-40 is ready to wage a one-man war, equipped with a rapid-fire Gattling Cannon, wrench that connects to his belt, communication device that fits on the back of his Special Attack Tank-Head, a rocket launcher, and much more. Visit RumbleSociety.com to learn more about the ever-growing universe of Rumble Society."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Tank top

Sherpa-lined vest with functional zipper

Two (2) dog tags

Belt

Cargo pants

Mid-calf combat boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) rapid-fire Gattling Cannon with two (2) ammo belts (connects to figure)

One (1) wrench (connects to belt)

One (1) communication device

One (1) knife

One (1) rocket launcher

Three (3) grenades

Two (2) gun blast FX

One (1) explosion FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

"Each One:12 Collective Hawk P-40 figure is packaged in a collector-friendly Rumble Society box with magnetic closure and art print inner cover, designed with collectors in mind."