Zack Snyder's Justice League Receives Exclusive Mezco Toyz 3-Pack

Last week, fans finally got to see the long-awaited debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League shaking up the DCEU landscape once again. The film gave fans more scenes of Cyborg and Flash while adding new elements to the story changing the film's framework. Zack Snyder's Justice League is giving WB the stepping stones to big something great for the future. Sadly, I do not think we will get to see this franchise flourish but the movie easily sets up films for Cyborg solo movie, The Atom, Batman solo movie, Martain Manhunter, Man of Steel 2, and even the Apokolips Knightmare World. While we might not get those the Snyderverse can live on in your collection with this amazing new Zack Snyder's Justice League 3-pack figure set from Mezco Toyz.

That is right the company did the unthinkable as they revealed not one but three new Justice League figures with Black Suit Superman, Batman, and the long-awaited Flash. Each figure is loaded with amazing detail, articulation, and accessories. The three-pack is the only way to get any of these figures and fingers crossed they come in a special Mother Box packaging. This is a surprise release for fans and Zack Snyder's Justice League One:12 Collective Deluxe Steel Box Set with Flash, Batman, and Back Suit Superman is priced at $260. The deluxe set is expected to release at the beginning of 2022 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Do not sleep on this set as it is the only way to acquire the Flash and amazing Superman figure. Check out the description and all of the accessories included with the set below.

"Zack Snyder's Justice League – One:12 Collective Deluxe Steel Box Set – "He's never fought us. Not us united". Honoring director Zack Snyder's opus vision of his film the Justice League, Mezco Toyz proudly presents Batman, Superman, and The Flash in this Deluxe Steel Boxed collector's set! All three heroes are newly outfitted as they are seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League. After being resurrected, Superman wears his Kryptonian recovery suit in black with metal tones, allowing him to regain his strength and energy. His outfit features an integrated posing wire in his cape for maximum display options."

"Batman is outfitted in an upgraded Batsuit with protection enhancements and energy-absorbing gauntlets. The leather-like cape has a posing wire built into it as well. The Flash is protected in a specialy-made suit allowing the speedster to move at superhuman speeds without harm. Each member features multiple new head portraits including a heat-vision head for Superman and an unmasked Bruce Wayne portrait with the likeness of Ben Affleck. The Justice League DSB set comes complete with character-specific accessories including a Mother Box with light-up function and much more."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE JUSTICE LEAGUE DELUXE STEEL BOXED SET FEATURES:

Batman One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation Three (3) head portraits Hand-painted authentic detailing Approximately 17cm tall Seven (7) interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) gun holding hand (R) One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of Batarang holding hands (L & R)



Superman One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation Three (3) head portraits Hand-painted authentic detailing Approximately 17cm tall Six (6) interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of flying hands (L & R) One (1) pair of grabbing hands (L & R)



Flash One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation Two (2) head portrait Hand-painted authentic detailing Approximately 15cm tall Seven (7) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of running hands (L & R) One (1) pointing hand (R)



COSTUME:

Batman Cowl (affixed to head portraits) Leather-like cape with integrated posing wire Batsuit with insignia Wrist gauntlets Utility belt Knee-high boots

Superman Fitted body suit with 'House of El' family crest Cape with integrated posing wire Mid-calf boots

Flash Fitted protection suit with integrated soft goods Lightning bolt insignia



ACCESSORIES:

Batman Three (3) Batarangs One (1) Parademon rifle One (1) grapping gun One (1) grappling closed hook One (1) grappling open hook One (1) grappling hook with posing wire Three (3) disc grenades One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post



Superman One (1) Mother Box with light-up function One (1) heat vision blast FX One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post



Flash Five (5) Speed Force lightning FX One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post



Each One:12 Collective Zack Snyder's Justice League DSB set is packaged in a collectable tin box, designed with collectors in mind.