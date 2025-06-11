Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Micronus Prime Joins Hasbro's Transformers Age of the Primes Line

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Age of the Primes release as Autobots and Deceptions continue to battle for Earth

Article Summary Micronus Prime joins Hasbro’s Transformers Age of the Primes The Thirteen toy lineup for 2025.

This 5.5-inch figure transforms from robot to motorcycle in 22 steps for ultimate playability.

Includes the Chimera Stone accessory, which converts into a mini Micronus Prime figure in 7 steps.

Pre-orders are live now, with other Thirteen Primes like Alpha Trion and Onyx Prime also coming soon.

Micronus Prime may be the smallest of the Thirteen Primes, but he plays a huge role in Cybertronian history. Known as the Prime of Conduits, Micronus is the embodiment of teamwork and has often been considered the ancestor of the Mini-Cons and Micromasters. Those tiny Transformers have had the ability to link with larger ones to boost power or provide upgrades, pure teamwork. This legendary Prime is now coming to Hasbro as they continue their Transformers Age of the Primes The Thirteen collection with Micronus Prime.

Coming in at 5.5" tall, Micronus Prime will convert into a motorcycle mode in 22 steps. His unique ability, known as the Chimera Stone, which allows him to transfer power between Primes, is also included, and he can convert into its own bot in just 7 steps. No other accessories are included for Micronus, but he is already up for pre-order and is set for a November 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more members of the Thirteen Primes arriving alongside Micronus with Alpha Trion and Onyx Prime.

Transformers Age of the Primes The Thirteen Micronus Prime

"Experience the epic universe of Transformers robots with the Transformers The Thirteen Micronus Prime toy! The 5.5-inch (14 cm) figure converts from robot mech suit figure to motorcycle mode in 22 steps, and comes with a Chimera Stone accessory that converts into a mini Micronus Prime figure in 7 steps. With intricate poseability, The Thirteen Micronus Prime action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

AGE OF THE PRIMES THE THIRTEEN MICRONUS PRIME: This Transformers The Thirteen Micronus Prime figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

5.5-INCH DELUXE CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT MECH SUIT AND MOTORCYCLE MODE IN 22 STEPS: This Transformers toy figure converts between modes in 22 steps

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!