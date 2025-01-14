Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Mighty Transformers Generations Selects Trypticon Revealed by Hasbro

The war between Autobots and Deceptions rages on as new Transformers figures have been revealed by Hasbro for 2025

Article Summary Unleash the power of Trypticon, the mighty Decepticon titan, with Hasbro’s Transformers: Age of Primes release.

Conquer with Trypticon’s 3-in-1 modes: spaceship, city, and dinosaur, towering 18" for epic battles.

Full-Tilt Decepticon figure joins Trypticon, featuring car mode and removable head transforming into Necro.

Available for $199.99, set for June 2025 release; pre-orders live on Hasbro Pulse and online retailers.

Trypticon is one of the most formidable Decepticon titans in the Transformers universe and introduced in Transformers: Generation 1. He is a massive dinosaur-like Transformer known for his destructive power, and he has transformed into a city and a heavily armed battle station. His immense size and firepower make him a match for his Autobot counterpart, Metroplex. Trypticon is easily a symbol of the Decepticons' might, and now he is back in glorious toy form with Hasbro's Transformers: Age of Primes. Releasing as a Titan Class figure, Trypticon will have three converting modes: spaceship, city, and devastating dinosaur mode, which comes in at a whopping 18" tall!

Hasbro has also included the Decepticon Full-Tilt with this release as well, coming in at 5.5" tall and can convert into his car mode. To make things more interesting, Full-Tilt will also attach to the Trypticon's chest, and he will have a removable head that converts to the Decepticon Necro! Your Decepticon collection will be unstoppable with this beauty in your Transformers collection. Trypticon is priced at $199.99. He is set for a June 2025 release, and pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Transformers Generations Selects Trypticon

"Take your Transformers figure collection to the next level with the Transformers Generations Selects Age of the Primes Titan's Return pack! Generations Selects adult collectibles are a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This pack includes the 18-inch (45 cm) Trypticon figure and the 5.5-inch (4 cm) Decepticon Full-Tilt figure, which has a removable head that converts to the Titan Master Decepticon Necro figure."

TRYPTICON ACTION FIGURE: The 18-inch (45 cm) Trypticon action figure features 3-in-1 conversion! Converts between robot, spaceship, and city modes

DECEPTICON FULL TILT FIGURE WITH TITAN MASTER DECEPTICON NECRO FIGURE: The 5.5 inch (14 cm) Decepticon Full Tilt figure converts between robot and car mode, attaches to the Trypticon figure's chest, and has a removable head that converts to the Decepticon Necro figure

