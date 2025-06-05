Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Marvel Comics, spider-man

Miles Morales Arrives at LEGO with New Spider-Man Replica Mask

It’s a brick built world out there as LEGO is back with a new selection of construction sets including a new Spider-Man mask

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Spider-Man mask set inspired by fan-favorite hero Miles Morales from Marvel Comics.

The collectible replica features the iconic red and black color scheme and includes 487 pieces to build.

Standing over 7.5 inches tall, the Miles Morales mask is perfect for Spider-Man and LEGO collectors alike.

Pre-orders are live now for $69.99, with the official release of the Miles Morales mask set slated for July 2026.

Miles Morales made his first appearance in Marvel Comics with Ultimate Fallout #4 (2011). He was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli as part of Marvel's Ultimate Universe. He was shortly introduced after the death of that universe's Peter Parker. Miles is a new teenager who decides to take up Spider-Man's mantle after getting bitten by a genetically-altered spider. What set Miles apart immediately was his youth, cultural background, and stepping into a legacy he didn't feel ready for. Since his debut, Miles Morales has been Spider-Man and an excellent one that has become a fan favorite Marvel hero for over a decade now.

LEGO is bringing the legacy of this wall-crawler to life with a new Marvel Comics Miles Morales Mask set. Coming in at 487 pieces, this brick-built replica stands 7.5" tall and 4" wide and nicely features Spider-Man's signature red and black color scheme. No LEGO miniature is included here, but it will pair well with some of LEGO's other replica busts. Pre-orders are already live for $69.99, and he is set to swing into action in July 2026.

LEGO Spider-Man – Miles Morales' Mask

"Adult Marvel enthusiasts can celebrate the iconic Spider-Verse character Miles Morales with the collectible LEGO® ǀ Marvel Miles Morales' Mask (76329). This authentically detailed buildable Super Hero figure makes a thoughtful gift for the Super Hero in your life, whether it's a present for boyfriends, girlfriends, dads on Father's Day or moms on Mother's Day."

"The buildable model stands over 7.5 in. (19 cm) tall and sits on a sturdy stand incorporating a nameplate. The satisfying building project is complemented by a digital version of the set's building instructions, which can be found on the LEGO Builder app. The extensive LEGO Sets for Adults range offers model-builders a truly immersive and rewarding experience. Contains 487 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!