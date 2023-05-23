Travel Across the Spider-Verse with Hot Toys Latest Spider-Man Tease It looks like the Spider-Verse is getting some new 1/6 scale additions as Hot Toys teases some new animated Spider-Man figures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is only a couple of weeks away, and fans are getting pretty excited! It has been six years since we saw Into the Spider-Verse drop into theaters, all the way back in December of 2018. A new threat awaits, and it is up to Miles Morales once again and now a new band of web slinging heroes to save the day. Plenty of companies are getting ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hype with new toys like Hasbro's Marvel Legends line. Besides that, Burger King has a new Spider-Whopper, and Fortnite kicked off their Spider-Verse event today with new cosmetic skins! Even Hot Toys is jumping into the Spider-Verse as they have teased a new set of figures are on the way!

Summer is approaching and so is the release of the <Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse>. Hot Toys is making a stop in Hong Kong to showcase the latest creations based on this highly-anticipated animated movie, including the screen-accurate figures. Team up with us to sneak through the Spider-Verse!!

That is right, Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099 are ready for some 1/6 scale action. These figures are nicely sculpted, and while we are only getting a tease, that is just enough for now. Similar to what Hot Toys did with the Marvel Studios What If…? figures, their animated stylings stay true. It does appear that Miles and Gwen from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature those slick fabrics outfits, while 2099 will be sculpted. Either way, having these figures will be a treat and a necessary collectible for any Spider-Man fan, and with so many Spiders in this new film, who knows what else Hot Toys will have cooking this year. Fans can check out all things Hot Toys right here in the meantime, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versehits theaters June 2, 2023.

