Mini Egg Attach Avengers: Endgame Bro Thor Arrive at Beast Kingdom
From the blockbuster film, Avengers: Endgame, Bro Thor is back and ready to bless your growing Marvel Collection. Coming out of Beast Kingdom's Mini Egg Attack figures line, 4 mini Bro Thor's are on the way. Standing 3" tall, this Chubby God of Thunder returns in 4 different poses as he realizes the consequences of his actions from Avengers: Infinity War. Four different Bro Tho's will be released with Snack bro, Thinking bro, Nap bro, and the Am I Worthy bro. Each tiny guy is packed with detail and will be an adorable collectible for any Marvel fan's home or office. Set to release between October – December 2021, no price point or pre-order has been given yet, but fans will be able to find him here when available.
"The classic 3-inch Mini Egg Attack (MEA) series of figurines by Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is back with a big, brotherly bang. The popular 'Bro Thor' character from the Avengers: Endgame is ready in mini form to lounge next to a couch near you. Which version will be ready to take on the mightiest, angriest in the universe? It is up to you to choose or, better yet take them all! "
- Calling the Mjolnir ——I may be a little chubby around the edges, but I can still summon the mighty Mjolnir!
- Snack time—— Do you want to eat? I can share it with you!
- Thinking time —— To eat the hot dog, or not to eat it, that is the burning question!
- Nap time ——Even the mighty Thor needs beauty sleep, how else will I have energy for gaming and snacks?
"A full set of four designs, using meticulous craftmanship, recreating the appearance of the now infamous character in full! A charming yet not exactly hygienic version of Thor is the perfect antidote to the muscle toting superheroes! With a new enlarged MEA size, this chubbier Bro Thor is a fun series for fans to enjoy!"