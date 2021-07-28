Mini Egg Attach Avengers: Endgame Bro Thor Arrive at Beast Kingdom

From the blockbuster film, Avengers: Endgame, Bro Thor is back and ready to bless your growing Marvel Collection. Coming out of Beast Kingdom's Mini Egg Attack figures line, 4 mini Bro Thor's are on the way. Standing 3" tall, this Chubby God of Thunder returns in 4 different poses as he realizes the consequences of his actions from Avengers: Infinity War. Four different Bro Tho's will be released with Snack bro, Thinking bro, Nap bro, and the Am I Worthy bro. Each tiny guy is packed with detail and will be an adorable collectible for any Marvel fan's home or office. Set to release between October – December 2021, no price point or pre-order has been given yet, but fans will be able to find him here when available.

"The classic 3-inch Mini Egg Attack (MEA) series of figurines by Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is back with a big, brotherly bang. The popular 'Bro Thor' character from the Avengers: Endgame is ready in mini form to lounge next to a couch near you. Which version will be ready to take on the mightiest, angriest in the universe? It is up to you to choose or, better yet take them all! "

Calling the Mjolnir ——I may be a little chubby around the edges, but I can still summon the mighty Mjolnir!

Snack time—— Do you want to eat? I can share it with you!

Thinking time —— To eat the hot dog, or not to eat it, that is the burning question!

Nap time ——Even the mighty Thor needs beauty sleep, how else will I have energy for gaming and snacks?

"A full set of four designs, using meticulous craftmanship, recreating the appearance of the now infamous character in full! A charming yet not exactly hygienic version of Thor is the perfect antidote to the muscle toting superheroes! With a new enlarged MEA size, this chubbier Bro Thor is a fun series for fans to enjoy!"