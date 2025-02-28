Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Moff Gideon Dons His Dark Trooper Armor with New Star Wars Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new Star Wars: The Black Series figure of Moff Gideon in Dark Trooper Armor.

Moff Gideon, played by Giancarlo Esposito, returns with menacing authority in The Mandalorian series.

The action figure includes a blaster, two staffs, electric FX, and a removable helmet for added detail.

Pre-order from Hasbro Pulse starting March 5, 2025, with a Summer 2025 release date for $24.99.

Hasbro still seems to be stuck on The Mandalorian as they continue to bring new and re-release figures to life. Their latest addition is the return of Moff Gideon, the central antagonist to the Disney+ Star Wars The Mandalorian series. Portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito, this former Imperial officer continues to command authority of the Empire even after its fall. He seeks to capture Grogu for his blood to unlock the secrets of the Force and possible cloning. He returns once again for Season 2 to take on Din Djarin and Bo Katan as they infiltrate his secret, which is based on Mandalore.

Hasbro is putting Moff Gideon back in power with a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure as he dons his Dark Trooper Armor. Moff will come with a blaster, two staff, and an electric effect, as well as a removable helmet, which is always a nice touch. His Dry Trooper Armor has been faithfully crafted from The Mandalorian with sleek red and black deco and a fabric cape. Pre-orders are set to arrive for this warlord on March 5, 2025, on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $24.99 with a Summer 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Black Series Moff Gideon (Dark Trooper Armor)

"Moff Gideon has constructed the next generation of Dark Trooper, made of beskar harvested from the depths of Mandalore. Unlike previous incarnations, this prototype is a battle suit Gideon wears. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series."

"This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Moff Gideon (Dark Trooper Armor) from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. Fans can display this 6 inch figure – with series-inspired deco and design — in their collections. Comes with a helmet, 2 staffs, a blaster, and electric FX accessories. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love."

