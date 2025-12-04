Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged:

Mondo Announces MOTU200X Skeletor 1/12 Timed Edition Figure

Mondo is back with a brand new addition to their MOTU200X collection as Skeletor arrives with a new 1/12 Timed Edition figure

Article Summary Mondo unveils a new MOTU200X Skeletor 1/12 Timed Edition figure inspired by the 2002–2004 series.

Figure stands 7.5" tall, features full articulation, poseable cape, and dynamic flight stand display.

Timed Edition includes exclusive extra portraits, gas mask, flaming Havoc Staff, and an environmental base.

Pre-orders open December 9, 2025 at Mondo Shop for $115; don’t miss the accompanying 1/12 He-Man figure.

Mondo is back as they bring the iconic villain Skeletor to life from the hit 2002–2004 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe 200X series. The 200X series was a modern reboot of the classic 1980s cartoon and is celebrated for its sharper, more dynamic character designs, deeper storytelling, and expanded lore. Mondo is now capturing the essence of this animated reboot, with their new MOTU 200x Skeletor figure, which stands at 7.5" tall, features a fully articulated body, a two-layer poseable cape, and a dynamic flight stand.

Two versions will be offered for his debut, with the standard figure coming with multiple swappable hands, an extra head, Havoc Staff, and a double-bladed sword. The Timed Edition further enhances the set with exclusive extras, including two additional portraits, a gas mask, a flaming Havoc Staff, and an environmental base. The Masters of the Universe 200x series lives on with this impressive release, set to go up for pre-order on December 9, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST on the Mondo Shop. He is priced at $115 M, and be sure to snag up the 1/12 MOTU 200x He-Man figure as well.

MOTU200X – Skeletor 1/12 Scale Figure – Timed Edition

"Mondo's HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE™ 1/12 Scale Line brings the highly detailed design of our 1/6 scale figures to a brand new dimension. With premium features like a fully poseable two-layer cape and dynamic flight stand, our MOTU200X – Skeletor™ 1/12 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands, weapons and floating skull portraits! But that's not all … Available for a limited time, this deluxe Skeletor™ Timed Edition includes exclusive extras like an additional portrait, Havoc Staff and environmental base!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Skeletor Figure

Neutral Red-Eye Portrait

Classic Neutral Portrait

Classic Worried Portrait

Classic Raised Eyebrow Portrait

3x Pairs of Hands

Gas Mask

Havoc Staff

Flaming Havoc Staff

Double Blade Sword

Figure Stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!