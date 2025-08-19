Showcase Princess Power with Disney Lorcana's New Fabled Starter Deck 

Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

A new era of Disney Lorcana is here as Set 9: Fabled is arriving at the end of the month for Local Card Show and beginning of September for retailers. Like most sets, Ravensburger gives players a jump start with a new Starter Deck, including the new Sapphire/Amber Princess Power deck. This prebuilt, single-player deck welcomes new and seasoned players to the story with plenty of iconic Disney Princesses. It includes a 60-card deck with two foil feature cards, 11 damage counters, a paper playmat, a tracker token, a quick-start rulebook, and a bonus 12-card booster pack. It contains everything one needs to start the game, and with many changes being offered for this set, it will be a must for Fabled.

This deck brings together two of Disney's beloved heroines: Ariel – Singing Mermaid, returning as a reprint in the Amber/Sapphire ink pairing, and a new card, Mulan – Considerate Diplomat, being featured in this deck. Starting with Set 9: Fabled, Disney Lorcana will adopt an annual rotation system in its primary competitive format, Core Constructed. The four oldest sets: The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula's Return, are rotating out, but over half of the Fabled set consists of reprinted cards from those first four sets. There will be 33 new cards, and some are featured in the Princess Power Starter Deck with Aurora – Holding Court, Beast – Gracious Prince, and Alice – Accidentally Adrift.

However, all is not lost, as in addition to Core Constructed, Ravensburger has introduced an all-inclusive format called Infinity Constructed. This format will launch by late 2025 and is expected to be supported in official events and organized play, offering a home for fans to keep using their full collections. This is a smart move, as many collectors have put lots of time, practice, and money into their decks, and if the prizes are right, many fans will surely jump into Infinity play. Fabled is a great place to start collecting or jumping into the magical world of Disney Lorcana, which has been a blast these past two years. Stay tuned for pack openings and more coverage as Fabled starts to drop at the end of the month.

