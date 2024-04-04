Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, mondo

Mondo Debuts Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Retro Titan Figure

Coming from the mighty clash between two titans in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Mondo debuts a new vinyl titan variant

Article Summary Mondo unveils Retro Titan Variant Kong figure from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

New Kong figure features red/blue colors, mech arm, and classic Japanese sofubi design.

Collectible also includes swappable hands, and Kong's iconic battle axe.

Retro Titan Godzilla available too, both priced at $190 with November 2024 release.

Kong, a towering and central character in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse franchise, is depicted as the last of his kind, the Titans, on Skull Island. He was first introduced back in 2017 with Kong: Skull Island, and at that time, he was still growing but already had a colossal size with immense strength, agility, and intelligence. As the protector of Skull Island, he protected the people and creatures of the island as the Skullcrawlers were awakened once again. As the MonsterVerse expanded, Kong found himself in more significant roles as other Titans were starting to awake around the world after the events of Godzilla; King of the Monsters.

Kong and Godzilla finally came face to face during Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021 as men created Mechagodzilla, who only became sentient and wanted to take down these two gods. A new adventure awaits these Titans with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Mondo has a new figure to celebrate. Inspired by the classic 20th-century Japanese sofubi figures, Kong is getting. The new Retro Tiant Variant figure features a new red and blue color scheme and swappable parts. This consists of an interchangeable mech arm, swappable hands, and his battle axe. A Retro Titan Godzilla has also been released from Mondo, with each coming in at $190. Be on the lookout for restocking and reissues from Mondo, with this Ape arriving in November 2024.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Retro Titan Variant

"From Senior Creative Director Hector Arce, Mondo's GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE soft vinyl line features premium, swivel-articulated figures inspired by classic 20th century Japanese sofubi. The almighty Kong debuts in his Retro Titan variant and comes equipped with a swappable mech arm, swappable hands and battle axe."

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Swappable Mech Arm

Swappable Left Fist

Swappable Right arm

Swappable Left C-Grip hand

Axe

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!