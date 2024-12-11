Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: masters of the universe, mondo

Mondo Debuts Timed Edition Masters of the Universe Buzz-Off Figure

Return to Eternia in style as Mondo has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale Timed Edition Masters of the Universe figure with Buzz Off

Article Summary Explore the Mondo 1/6 scale Buzz-Off figure, a nostalgic nod to Masters of the Universe fans.

Buzz-Off features four head sculpts, an armored exoskeleton, and translucent wings for added realism.

Secure the Timed Edition figure for $265, available only from December 10 to December 20, shipping May 2025.

Includes weapons, swappable hands, and a stand, offering ultimate customization for collectors.

Buzz-Off is a heroic character from Masters of the Universe and was introduced in the 1980s as part of Mattel's toy line. He is known as the "Heroic Spy in the Sky," with Buzz-Off being a sort of humanoid bee with insect-like features hailing from the Andreenid race of insectoid creatures. Mondo is now reaching out to Andreenos as they have announced their next 1/6 scale Masters of the Universe figure. Buzz-Off serves as a loyal ally to He-Man and the defenders of Eternia, and he is back in action. Mondo has added their own test on this legendary hero with inspiration from Mattel's classic toy line as well as his depiction in the 200x series and more.

Buzz-Off has a newly crafted armored exoskeleton with translucent wings and a realistic sculpt for the character. Mondo has included four head sculpts, including helmeted and Masters of the Universe classic designs. As for weapons, Buzz-Off comes with two axes, a spear, a variety of swappable hands, and a shield. This 1/6 scale figure will be a Timed Edition release and is only offered for 10 days from December 10 to December 20. It is priced at $265 with a May 2025 release, and pre-orders are already live at the Mondo Shop.

Masters of the Universe Buzz-Off 1/6 Figure – Timed Edition

"Our final MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE figure for 2024 is the Heroic Spy in the Sky! Drawing inspiration from the original MOTU toy line to 200x and beyond, our definitive Mondo Buzz-Off boasts a brand-new design incorporating an armored exoskeleton over glossy muscular tissue and articulated, translucent wings. Available for 10 days only, the deluxe Buzz-Off 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition comes complete with four swappable portraits as well as an array of swappable hands and weapons, blending classic character features with awesome power ups like a huge axe and shield."

Buzz-Off 1/6 Scale Figure – Timed Edition includes:

Buzz-Off Figure

Standard Buzz-Off Portrait

Angry Buzz-Off Portrait

Helmeted Buzz-Off Portrait

Classic Buzz-Off Portrait

Classic Axe

Lance

Large Axe

Shield

Swappable Claws

Swappable Hands : Open, C-Grip, Expressive

Figure Stand

