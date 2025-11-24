Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Mondo Enters the Sewers with 1/6 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donny

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has returned to Mondo as they unveils their latest action figure release and now in 1/6 fully articulated scale

Article Summary Mondo launches a 1/6 scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure line, starting with Donatello.

Donatello stands 10 inches tall and features ultra-realistic sculpting with unique Mondoverse details.

The figure comes loaded with accessories, including multiple portraits, hands, eyes, and classic weapons.

This Timed Edition Donatello is available for pre-order at $250 until December 2, 2025 on the Mondo Shop.

Mondo has launched a bold new Mondoverse 1/6 scale line as they enter the sewers of New York with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This new line of figures begins with tech genius Donatello, who will stand approximately 10 inches tall and features ultra-realistic textures. Mondo has added their own details and elements to this new line, incorporating popular elements from throughout their design while remaining unique. Donatello is loaded with accessories that include multiple portraits, extra hands, and swappable eyes, allowing fans to showcase a more all-white or a more live-action, humanized look. Other accessories will include his signature bo staff, ninja stars, and even tech to showcase his more technical side, featuring reprogrammed Mousers and his prototype Metalhead head.

Mondo is doing some pretty impressive things with this new TMNT Donatello 1/6 Scale Figure, and it will be amazing to see the other brothers coming to life. Collectors will want to act fast for this latest release as Mondo has Donny as a "Timed Edition" release, and it is only offered for pre-order until December 2, 2025. Pre-orders are now live on the Mondo Shop for $250, so get yours while you can. Stay tuned for more releases in waves coming soon.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Donatello 1/6 – Timed Edition

"An original saga from the Mondoverse, our new TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES 1/6 Scale Line features premium TMNT figures with ultrarealistic textures and details. The first figure in this brand-new line, tech wiz Donnie is maxed out with swappable portraits, weapons and radical accessories (including interchangeable eyes!) Available for a limited time, this deluxe Timed Edition is our definitive 1/6 scale Donatello, with shella exclusives for the ultimate in Turtle Power!"

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Neutral, Smile, Intense Scowl and Intense Grin Portraits

Swappable Pupils Eyes and White Eyes

Swappable Bandana Tassels

x6 Pairs of Hands

Right Hand Power Glove with x2 Right Hand Swaps

Goggles

Wrist Watch

Screwdriver

Wrench

Glasses

Turtle Communicator

Work in Progress Metalhead head accessory

Classic Kyoketsu-Shoge Blade

Kunai and Hand Blade

x2 Donny Upgraded Ninja Stars

Bo Staff

E-Bo Staff with Electric FX Attachments

Grappling Hook

Mouse-Bro – "Newton" and "Magellan"

