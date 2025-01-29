Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Mondo Reveals Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Baxter Stockman Figure

A new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles soft vinyl figure is on the way from Mondo as Baxter Stockman is ready to squash some turtles

Article Summary Mondo launches TMNT Baxter Stockman soft vinyl figure with detailed 8" design.

Inspired by classic TMNT toys and Japanese sofubi, capturing iconic villain look.

Includes Anti-Turtle Swatter and Muta-Zoo Ray Gun for epic battles.

Available for pre-order now with release planned for July 2025 at $110.

Mondo is continuing their own line of TMNT Soft Vinyl figures with a new villain. Baxter Stockman is one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' most infamous villains. He is known for his scientific genius and wacky bug form, first appearing in Eastman and Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 (1984). Baxter was just a brilliant but unhinged inventor who would create the lethal Mouser robots to take on our favorite turtles. However, throughout his history, he has taken on more mad scientist elements, including being mutated into a humanoid fly.

Mondo now captures this classic yet iconic Playmates design in great detail with a new sift vinyl figure. This line brings to life simplistic yet articulated figures that are inspired by the classic TMNT toy line and Japanese sofubi. Baxter Stockman is the latest creation, coming in at 8" tall with insane amounts of detail as this mad scientist embraces his more monstrous design. He will come complete with an Anti-Turtle Swatter and Muta-Zoo Ray Gun to try and take down the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Pre-orders are already live through Mondo for $110, with a July 2025 release. Be sure to add some of Mondo's other soft figures to your collection, including Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Mondo Gecko.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Baxter Stockman Soft Vinyl Figure

"Our premium TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES soft vinyl line features fully articulated figures Inspired by classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi. Complete with Anti-Turtle Swatter and Muta-Zoo Ray Gun, our massive Baxter Stockman Soft Vinyl Figure features tons of awesome details like translucent wings and a gnarly mid-transformation arm."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – James Groman

Sculpt – Mark Pendley & Hector Arce

Paint – Hector Arce

Packaging Art – Aaron Conley

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – LordBobasaurus

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Baxter Stockman Figure

Anti-Turtle Swatter

Muta-Zoo Ray Gun

