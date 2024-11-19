Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: marvel, mondo, spider-man

Mondo Unveiled Symbiote Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 Figure

Mondo is getting animated once again as they unveil their new Spider-Man: The Animated Series – Symbiote 1/6 Scale Figure

Article Summary Discover Mondo's new limited edition Symbiote Spider-Man 1/6 scale figure from the animated series.

Features a 12” collectible with cel-shaded suit, swappable heads, and multiple accessories.

Includes web effects, symbiote tendrils, and Prometheum X for dynamic posing options.

Pre-order starts Nov 19th for $230; releases Dec 2024, limited to 1,000 pieces.

Shocker!! Spider-Man has been unleashed and embraces his darker half as Mondo unveils their latest Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 figure. A new limited edition figure is on the way, and Mondo announces their new Black Suit Spider-Man figure. Before Venom, Spidey acquired a new black suit from mysterious lifeforms, only to unlock his rage. Now, this infamous suit comes to life with an impressive new 12" tall figure limited to only 1,000 pieces. This figure will feature a cel-shaded symbol suit along with a nice variety of accessories with a swappable Peter Parker head and a variety of swappable hands, including one crushing a Shocker Gauntlet. Other accessories will be a variety of web effects, symbiote tendrils, and Prometheum X. Pre-orders of this amazing new addition to Mondo's Spider-Man: The Animated Series 1/6 line arrive today, November 19, at 1 PM EST. Symbol Spidey is priced at $230 and is set to release in December 2024, so get yours while supplies last on the MondoShop!

Spider-Man: The Animated Series – Symbiote 1/6 Scale Figure

"With great power comes great responsibility, and Spidey has never been more powerful thanks to an ancient alien lifeform! The Alien Costume Saga not only led us to Venom and one of the best showdowns in show history, it also gave us a reckless, "invincible" Spider-Man careening out of control … and loving it. Limited to an edition of 1000, our S:TAS – Symbiote 1/6 Scale Figure comes complete with swappable hands and portraits, plus plenty of bendable, poseable web … and of course the Prometheum X!"

Symbiote 1/6 Scale Figure Includes:

Spider-Man Symbiote Figure

Spider-Man Symbiote Masked Portrait

Peter Parker Angry Portrait

Small Symbiote Tendrils

Large Symbiote Tendrils

Web Shooter Hand with Long Bendable Web

Web Shooter Hand with Short Webs

Web Splat Web Attachment

Spread Out Web Attachment

3 Pairs of Hands

Left Hand Holding Shocker Glove

Prometheum X on Stand

Figure Stand

