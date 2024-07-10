Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Mondo Unveils New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ray Fillet Figure

Mondo is climbing out of the sewer as they debut a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Soft Vinyl figure release

Article Summary Mondo releases TMNT Ray Fillet Soft Vinyl figure with articulation.

Character based on 1989's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures.

Figure set includes Fish Stix and Scarfish minifigures, Ray Gill Gun.

Available for pre-order at $105 for January 2025 release through Mondo.

Ray Fillet, also known as Man Ray, is a beloved character in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe. He was created by Ryan Brown and first appeared in the comics with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures #5 back in 1989. Originally a marine biologist named Jack Finney, he transformed into a humanoid manta ray after being exposed to mutagen. As Ray Fillet, he possesses enhanced strength, underwater breathing capabilities, and an affinity for the ocean's creatures. He often allies with the TMNT to protect the environment and fight against ecological threats with bite sizes allies Fish Stix and Scarfish. Ray Fillet is now joining Mondo's growing Teenage Mutant Ninaj Turtles Sofy Vinyl collection, standing at 8" tall.

Collectors can now bring new attention to environmental issues, battle the forces of pollution, and preserve marine life in a whole new way. Inspired by classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi, Mondo gives new life to an iconic TMNT ally with bright colors and features 7 points of articulation. To make things better, the whole Ray Fillet team is coming to life with Fish Stix and Scarfish minifigures, along with his signature Ray Gill Gun. These Soft Vinyl figures are a brand new way to expand your love for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Pre-orders are already live through Mondo for $105 and a January 2025 release date.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Ray Fillet Soft Vinyl Figure

"Our premium TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES soft vinyl line features fully articulated figures Inspired by classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi. Crime-fighting Ray Fillet is ready to rumble with Fish Stix, Scarfish and his Ray Gill Gun."

ARTISTS

Concept Design – James Groman

Sculpt – Alex Brewer

Paint – Hector Arce

Packaging Art – Aaron Conley

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Lordbobasaurus

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Ray Filet Figure

Fish Stix mini figure

Scarfish mini figure

Ray Gill Gun

