Mondo Unveils Uncanny D23 Exclusive X-Men 1/6 Omega Red Figure

Get ready for some new uncanny collectibles as Mondo has unveiled some brand new limited edition X-Men releases for D23

Article Summary Mondo unveils exclusive D23 Omega Red 1/6 scale figure, inspired by X-Men: The Animated Series.

Figure includes three swappable heads, interchangeable hands, and bendable tentacles.

Limited edition of 500 pieces, available for $225, with free shipping to the US, Canada, UK, and EU.

Preorder starts today at 1 PM EST on MondoShop; shipping estimated for August 2024.

Omega Red, also known as Arkady Rossovich, is a formidable and deadly mutant villain that the X-Men have come across. he first appeared in X-Men Vol. 2 #4 back in in 1992, and was created by Jim Lee and John Byrne. Omega Red is a former Russian soldier who was turned into a super-soldier by his government and possesses deadly retractable carbonadium tentacles. His history is usually intertwined with the one and only Wolverine, and has arrived in various Marvel media, including X-Men: The Animated Series.

This deadly mutant even got his own cameo in X-Men 97,' and now Mondo is bringing him back with a brand-new exclusive for D23. Coming in at 13" tall, this new 1/6 scale figure features a new deco inspired by that appearance in 97'. This is the same figure as the Sold Out Limited Edition Omega Red and will feature three swappable heads, interchangeable hands, and then some bendable tentacles. This D23 exclusive X-Men 97' Omega Red will be limited to only 500 pieces and will be priced at $225. He is set to arrive on MondoShop today at 1 PM EST.

X-Men: The Animated Series – Omega Red 1/6 – Uncanny Variant

"Too potent to walk the Earth with mortals, this lab-engineered super-weapon was put on ice by the Soviets who created him. Finally free, the power-hungry Omega Red is out for human energy, the C-Synth and revenge. The latest addition to our X-MEN: THE ANIMATED SERIES 1/6 scale line, Omega Red comes complete with swappable portraits and hands, plus two sets of bendable Carbonadium tentacles."

Concept Design by Alex Brewer and Joe Allard. Sculpt by Alex Brewer. Paint by Mike Pflaumer. Packaging Art by Dan Veesenmeyer. Packaging Design by Jordan Christianson. Photography by Raúl Barrero.

Product Includes List:

Omega Red Figure

1 set of Large Bendable Tentacles

1 set of Small Bendable Tentacles

Angry Swappable Portrait

Smiling Swappable Portrait

Neutral Swappable Portrait

1 Set of Expressive Hands

1 Set of Fists

Limited Edition of 500. Payment plans are available. Ships to select countries. Free Shipping to the United States, Canada, UK and the EU. Estimated Shipping August 2024. $225

