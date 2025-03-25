Posted in: Collectibles, Mondo | Tagged: mondo, teenage mutant ninja turtles

Mondo Unveils WonderCon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mondo Gecko

New exclusive figures from Mondo are coming soon for WonderCon including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mondo Gecko Soft Vinyl

Article Summary Discover the exclusive Mondo Gecko figure debuting at WonderCon 2025, a nod to classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi.

Mondo Gecko, a beloved '90s icon, returns embodying a punk-rock attitude and love for skateboarding.

Mirage Comics variant features a sketched design inspired by TMNT's black-and-white comic roots.

Limited to 500 pieces, this 8" Mondo Gecko costs $105, releasing online March 28 at 1 PM EST.

Mondo Gecko is one of the more beloved mutant allies of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT). He first appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Adventures #18 back in 1990 by Archie Comics and later made his way into Mirage Studios' continuity. He was originally just a regular gecko that was mutated by the same ooze that created the Turtles, but Mondo would quickly take a more laid-back, skater-dude personality with plenty of rebellious charm. Mondo Gecko is now returning to Mondo as they prepare for WonderCon, which arrives at the beginning of April 2025. A new soft vinyl Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figure is on the way, inspired by classic TMNT figures from Playmates and Japanese sofubi.

His character has often been parallel to the kids of the '90s, embodying that punk-rock attitude with a true love for skateboarding. Despite his easygoing nature, Mondo Gecko proved to be a reliable ally in battles against Shredder and other villains in the city. It is time to shred once again as our favorite gecko returns with a new limited edition Mirage Comics variant design. This release pulls back color and adds a more sketched design, similar to the old-school black-and-white TMNT comics. Standing *" tall, this WonderCon exclusive Mondo Gecko will be limited to only 500 pieces and is priced at $105. All online exclusives will drop on Friday, March 28 at 1 PM EST … only at MondoShop.com.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mondo Gecko – Mirage Variant

"Our premium TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES soft vinyl line features fully articulated figures Inspired by classic TMNT and Japanese sofubi. A tribute to the original comics, our Mondo Gecko – Mirage Variant comes complete with turbo-charged skateboard for ripping through the sewers … or skate-fu!"

ARTISTS

Concept Design – James Groman

Sculpt – Brandon Gash

Paint – Mark Bristow

Packaging Art – Aaron Conley

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Knightowl Photography

Art Direction – Hector Arce

PRODUCT INCLUDES

Mondo Gecko

Skateboard

