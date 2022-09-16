Monster High Lagoon Blue Joins Mattel's Haunt Couture Collection

Monster High was once a very popular doll line from Mattel that changed up the doll game. The standard classic designs you got from Barbie were turned upside down with more spooky and creepy figures. Monster High lasted from roughly 2010 – 2016, and Mattel has been slowly focusing on bringing the line back. One of their newest releases is the Monster Hight Haunt Couture Collection which adds a more runway-ready design to some of your favorite Ghouls. A new Original Ghouls is back as Lagoona Blue is ready to make a frightful entrance at Mattel Creations. Lagoona Blue is backed with eerie detail, a unique aquatic-themed dress, and is all packed in a designer styled coffin box. Monster High Haunt Couture Lagoona Blue Doll is priced at $75, set for a December release, and she drops for pre-order today right here at 12 PM EST.

"The Monster High Haunt Couture collection features the original Monster High ghouls wearing hauntingly chic, runway-ready renditions of their iconic looks. Inspired by her laid-back chic sea-monster style, this collectible Lagoona Blue doll wears a translucent teal jacket over a pink scaled dress with mesh netting and sparkly ruffled layers. Platform shoes with tentacle details, starfish-print socks, and a scary-chic "fishbowl" purse complete her low tide, high fashion look. She has a gore-geous face sculpt with rooted eyelashes, extra-long hair with blue highlights and spooktacular, sea-inspired accessories. Featuring a signature Skullette hairbrush and premium packaging that reveals a Top-Eekret collectible diary, this Haunt Couture Lagoona doll creates a display that will make waves."

Monster High Haunt Couture Lagoona Blue doll

10.5 inches tall

She wears a pink-scale dress with shimmery ruffles under a translucent teal fin-lined jacket.

Accessories like platform shoes with tentacle details, starfish-print socks, a translucent "fishbowl" handbag and a sea-inspired chain belt, headpiece and necklace complete her spooktacular look.

Articulated at the elbows, wrists and knees for all kinds of runway-ready poses

Also features a Skullette hairbrush and premium packaging that reveals a Top-Eekret collectible diary

Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity

Doll cannot stand alone; colors and decorations may vary