Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, joker, McFarlane Toys

Batman: The Animated Series Joker Mobile Arrives from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is back with some new figures from a popular 90s Animated Series as the Joker Mobile drives on in

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils Joker Mobile from Batman: TAS, complete with LED lights and iconic design.

The detailed 20” long Joker Mobile fits two rows of 6” figures for epic Gotham City adventures.

Target Exclusive: Joker’s new ultimate ride available for pre-order, set to release in May 2024.

Includes a collectible art card and seats multiple Batman: TAS figures, sold separately.

It looks like Joker is hitting the road with a new bag of jokes, and McFarlane Toys is capturing all the fun. Coming to life from DC Direct and McFarlane Toys, the Joker Mobile is hitting the streets of Gotham right from Batman: The Animated Series. Mayhem is going on a road trip with an impressive vehicle that comes in at 20" long and 11" wide. The vehicle is packed with simplistic details from the hit animated series with a Joker color scheme featuring the Clown Prince of Crimes's face on the front. Other Batman: The Animated Series and other 6" figures will fit inside, featuring two rows of seats. To make things better, LEDs are also included with the Joker Mobile, allowing the dashboard headlights and teeth to light up. Take your Joker collection to new levels with a deadly new ride that Batman might not be able to stop. McFarlane Toys x DC Direct has the Joker Mobile priced at $59.99 and will be a Target Exclusive. Pre-orders are already live right on Target, with the hotrod hitting the streets in May 2024.

McFarlane x DC Direct Batman: The Animated Series Joker Mobile

"Introducing the The Joker™ Mobile, the ultimate ride for Gotham's most notorious villain! Batman may have all the best toys, but now it's the Joker's turn to shine. Inspired by the iconic hotrod from Batman: The Animated Series, this 6" scale vehicle brings a touch of mischief to every adventure."

Watch as the streets light up with chaos when The Joker™ Mobile hits the road! Featuring light-up eyes and teeth, this vehicle adds an extra layer of excitement to your playtime. Just imagine the Joker's mischievous smile glowing on the hood as he makes his daring escape from the Dark Knight.

With enough room to seat most 6″ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES action figures, The Joker™ Mobile is ready to transport your favorite characters on thrilling adventures through Gotham City™.

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Figures sold separately.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!