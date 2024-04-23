Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New DC Comics Punchline and Joker 2-Pack Arrives from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Comics Universe as McFarlane Toys brings Punchline and Joker to life with a new Multiverse 2-Pack

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Multiverse Joker & Punchline 2-Pack.

Punchline makes her first appearance in the action figure line with Joker.

Each figure comes with a knife accessory and a collectible character card.

Pre-orders available now for July 2024 release, priced at $39.99.

Chaos is exploding from McFarlane Toys as some devilish clowns are on the loose with a new DC Multiverse set. Coming from the world of Batman, the Joker is back and is bringing his new girlfriend along with the arrival of Punchline. Punchline is a pretty new villain in the DC Comics landscape, with a confusing 1st appearance line up in Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #3 and Batman #92. She essentially replaced Harley Quinn's role, starting as an obsessed fangirl, she would soon take a darker path to show the Joker what she can do, and this new 2-Pack does just that. This marks the first debut of Punchline in the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line, with both deadly clown figures coming with a knife accessory and collectible card. It would not be surprising to see a Gold Label solo release of Punchline later on down the line, but who knows when it comes with McFarlane. Pre-orders for the DC Multiverse The Joker & Punchline are already live for $39.99, with the dynamic duo set to release in July 2024.

Embrace the Laughter with McFarlane Toys Punchline

"PUNCHLINE: Alexis Kaye was a disaffected college student, whose anger with the world she saw as falling apart around her made her the perfect acolyte for The Joker's nihilistic philosophy. She wanted to prove to her hero that she was not merely an obsessive fangirl, but a potential partner in crime. She created her own version of The Joker toxin and killed her college dean with it. The Joker, watching on from inside her wardrobe, was satisfied that Alexis- or Punchline, as she called herself-was up to the job of helping him in his next big plot against Batman."

"JOKER: The Joker employs a variety of clown and circus-themed weaponry, ranging from razor-sharp playing cards to acid-squirting lapel flowers. He often sets up shop in deserted card factories or on dilapidated former circus grounds, keeping to his favorite themes."

