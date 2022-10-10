Monster High Universal Monsters Skellector Doll Set Revealed by Mattel

Monster High is back as Mattel kicks off the new line of G3 dolls this October, just in time for a new live-action movie and animated series. This famous spooky doll line has not really had a presence in the stores for years, besides the occasion rerelease or Creeproduction drop. Before the debut of the G3 line, most Monster High dolls were dropped on Mattel Creations for a more dedicated adult collector with special edition releases. The Haunt Contour Collection is still going strong, and on top of that, we have seen a nice set of special collaboration dolls. One of the more recent collabs was with Universal Monsters, with Draculaura getting a new Dracula twist. It looks like another collaboration is arriving this week with a Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein Skullector set! These classic movie monsters are alive once more with the Monster High styles you love. These stylish and spooky dolls are a must for any Monster High Skullector collector, and pre-orders will arrive this Friday, 10/14, for $90. Check out the set below, and fans can find all things Monster High right here with Mattel Creation, and be sure to stay spooky.

Frankenstein's Monster & Bride Monster High Skullector Set

"In collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, The Bride of Frankenstein and her betrothed are here just in time for Halloween! The launch follows previous Skullector sellout drops of Universal Monsters' Dracula from Universal Pictures, and classic monsters from Warner Brothers Pictures Beetlejuice and Lydia, Pennywise, the Grady Twins and Greta Gremlin. These iconic cult-classics are inspired by Universal Pictures' 1935 horror film The Bride of Frankenstein – but with a Monster High twist – featuring screamium fabrics and authentic details that make them positively spook-tacular."

$90 | Adult | Available on Mattel Creations 10/14

Frankenstein's Monster features signature details including neck bolt, a dark suit with a lightning­ bolt print, and thick chunky boots

The Bride of Frankenstein features her iconic black hairdo with white lightning streaks and white flowing gown with a bracket belt inspired by her onscreen costume

The Bride of Frankenstein's heels are decorated with Dr. Frankenstein's lab valves and beakers; look closely for a hidden detail straight from a moment in the film.

Specially designed premium packaging that captures a scene from The Bride of Frankenstein. Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.