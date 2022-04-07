Mortal Kombat Nightwolf Enters the Tournament with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has a lot of franchises under their belt, but it looks like they are not finished with the Mortal Kombat line. It has been quite some time since we have seen a new MK game, since all the focus was on the new live-action film not long ago. However, there is still a massive following for this iconic and legendary fighting game, and McFarlane Toys is keeping the game alive. Besides all of the Spawn Skins, we do not often get figures for this line, and now a brand new DLC fighter from Mortal Kombat 11 arrives. Grey Cloud is, also known as Nightwolf, made his debut back in Mortal Kombat 3 as a warrior of the Mattock Tribe. Nightwolf has easily been a very iconic Native American character in video games, and now he comes to life with McFarlane Toys.

"The vision quest begins." Nightwolf from Mortal Kombat is COMING SOON!

This deadly warrior is back once again as he made his return in Mortal Kombat (2011) and even gained some traction with a bigger role in the game. His latest debut was in Mortal Kombat 11 as a DLC character in the Kombat Pack, which McFarlane has been slowly covering. We are only given a teaser image for Nightwolf; he gets an accurate sculpt and design from the game and will at least come with dual energy tomahawks. The Mortal Kombat series continues to stay strong, and besides Storm Collectibles' pricey fighters, McFarlane Toys is the best way for gamers to get collectibles. Loaded with detail, a wide range of articulation, added accessories, and even some Variant Skins, these are the figures for you. Pre-orders and release date are unknown at this time, but fans can find all members of McFarlane Toys current roster right here for purchase and pre-order.