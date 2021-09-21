Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot is a Tasty and Fiery Masterpiece

By this time, you have already known about the new and spicy Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot soda. This limited-edition soda was released exclusively through The Dew Store and, oddly enough sold out. Our friends over at Pepsi sent us over a can of the Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot to taste test, and boy were we surprised. This is the first-ever beverage that combines the sweet citrus flavor of the Dew with a new spicy and kicking flavor of the Flamin' Hot trend. Flamin' Hot Cheetos has swept the world by storm with the spicy flavor hitting more brands but is adding it to a drink going too far?

Before we crack this can open, you just have to admire the Mtn Dew Flamin' Hot design with bright red can with fire decals. There is even a Caution Hot logo on it warning unknowing customers of this spicy citrus taste which only adds more suspense to this limited edition drink. The time has come to open up this Spicy Can, and boy, we were not expecting this flavor profile at all. When it comes to a Flamin" Hot taste, you would expect a powerful hot sauce flavor, but it is more of a leveled-up Mountain Dew Livewire. The citrus is all you can smell and taste, but it is when you finally swallow is when the natural heat kicks in.

The presentation is fiery, the taste is spicy citrus, but the aftereffect is the smooth southern heat that really gets you. The Mountain Dew Flamin' Dew soda giving Dew Nation a smooth heat that would give you have the warmth you need for the holiday season. Spicy sodas are the only next logical step for the Flamin' Hot brand, and Mtn Dew really captured it all with this limited soda. It is sad that this soda sold out because it isn't just a simple drink, but a phenomenon fans need to experience. Be sure to check out all of the amazing products that Mtn Dew has to offer at The Dew Store here, and maybe a Flamin' Hot restock will rise once again.