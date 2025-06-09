Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: ghostbusters, hasbro

Hasbro Surprises Fans with New Ghostbusters Proton Pack (1984)

Hasbro asks the question, “Who You Gonna Call?” once again as they debut some new and impressive Ghostbusters collectibles

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Proton Pack (1984), a 1:1 scale collectors’ replica.

This new Proton Pack features movie-accurate design, sound effects, and 25 LEDs for realism.

Priced at $299.99, the pack is up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse, shipping in March 2026.

Complements the Neutrona Wand 1984 Edition, with more Ghostbusters collectibles available.

Hasbro's HasLab Spengler Ghostbusters Proton Pack was a dream come true for fans who always wanted to bust ghosts for real. Based on the design seen in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this 1:1 scale replica was incredibly detailed, complete with glowing lights, motorized rumble effects, and authentic movie-style weathering. Unlike typical toy props, this pack is more like a museum-quality collectible, with modular parts and sound effects. The Proton Pack has since come and gone, but Hasbro has surprised Ghostbusters collectors by unveiling the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Proton Pack 1984 Edition!

That is right. It looks like Hasbro is bringing back their Proton Pack HasLab, but with a fresh coat of paint, they will pair it with the Neutrona Wand 1984 Edition, sold separately. Everything returns for this special release with a 1:1 scale replica, sound effects from the film, 25 LEDs, and so much more. The only difference between this and the HasLab release is the missing Slimer and Marshmallow attachment, the Spengler book, stickers, and the price tag. The Ghostbusters Plasma Series Proton Pack (1984) is priced at only $299.99, and pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse right now with a March 2026 release.

Ghostbusters Plasma Series Proton Pack (1984)

"Gear up for supernatural excitement with the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Proton Pack (1984) from Hasbro! Featuring premium, classic-inspired design and detailing, this 1:1-scale role play toy re-creates the original Proton Pack, as seen in 1984's Ghostbusters. With 25 LEDs and SFX from the movie, fans can experience what it feels like to be a pack-wielding member of the Ghostbusters! Other cool features include a removable cyclotron, USB-C power supply option, and removable ribbon cable."

"Imagine chasing Slimer through the Sedgewick or roasting the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man before he can stomp all over New York City. Look for more Ghostbusters toys for boys and girls to collect, including action figures, the Ecto-1 Ghostbusters car toy, and role play toys, to build an eerily awesome collection. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

