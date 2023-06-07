Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, Marvel Legends, the marvels

Ms. Marvel Arrives at Hasbro for New Marvel Legends The Marvels Wave

Hasbro has unveiled a new wave of Marvel Legends figures for the latest MCU film with movie and comic inspired action figures

The Marvels arrives this November, and Captain Marvel is not the only super lady making her appearance. Kamala Khan is back as she finally enters the MCU outside of her impressive Disney+ series. Not only will she be making her big screen debut, but she will be getting a whole new costume. Hasbro has revealed that Ms. Marvel will be joining their new The Marvels Marvel Legends wave. Her new super suit is nicely detailed, and she will come with swappable hands and an alien cat accessory. The head sculpt is pretty interesting, and it might look better in person, though, as it tries to capture the likeness of Iman Vellani. Ms. Marvel will join Captain Marvel and Photon as the only live-action MCU figures in this new Marvel Legends wave with a Totally Awesome Hulk BAF. Pre-orders for Kamala will arrive in Summer 2023 for $24.99, and pre-orders go live today at 1 PM EST right here. Stay tuned for more figures in the wave, like some Marvel Comics-inspired figures with a new Cap and Iron Man.

Ms. Marvel Gets A New Marvel Legends Release from Hasbro

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MS. MARVEL – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Kamala Khan has encountered much in her Ms. Marvel adventures, but nothing could prepare her for a cosmic adventure alongside her idol Captain Marvel! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MS. MARVEL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Ms. Marvel figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in The Marvels! Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."

