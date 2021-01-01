Muhammad Ali Gets Brand New 1/6th Scale Bust From Iconiq Studios

The legendary heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali returns with a brand new 1/6th scale statue. Iconiq Studios is ready to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee with this beautifully crafted 6-inch tall bust. One thing that is quite unique to this. The bust is that it will come with a possible and removable Ali head sculpt. This head sculpt will also be compatible with future Iconiq Studios releases which a very interesting and unique concept for a statue. The entire bust captures the likeness of this legendary boxer perfectly, and it will be a real treat for any boxing or sports collector.

The detail and likeness that Iconiq Studios capture with this statue are truly remarkable. For the price that they are selling these for, they did an amazing job giving dedicated fans an amazing collectible for a great price. The statue will be priced at $69.99 and is set to release in the second quarter of 2021. Pre-orders are alley live, and fans can find him located here. Don't miss out on this statue as who knows what other gaming pieces will be released that the removable Muhammad Ali head will go with.

"Iconiq Studios are proud to present our new 1/6th scale collectible Bust Series. We begin this collection by celebrating heavyweight boxing legend Muhammad Ali, a true icon of the 20th century. He fought as many battles outside the ring as he did inside it and was an inspiration for generations to come. It is our honor to pay tribute to 'The Greatest' with this bust. Each collectible bust includes an authentic handcrafted likeness of Muhammad Ali. The bust features a poseable/removable head sculpt that will be compatible with future Iconiq Studios releases. "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."

FEATURES –

X1 poseable and removable head sculpt (Compatible with future Iconiq Studios figures)

X1 Sculpted body bust

X1 Sculpted boxing-themed nameplate