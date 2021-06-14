My Hero Academia Bakugo Gauntlets Are Perfect For Kiddos

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular shows in the world, and it feels like we are just scratching the surface with it as far as collectibles go. McFarlane Toys has done a great job with their collectors-friendly figures but is going younger. They have a new line of affordable figures and their first role play item. The new Bakugo Arm Gauntlets for kiddos are hitting store shelves now, and the fine folks at McFarlane were cool enough to send us a pair to show off for you guys. My daughter could not have been more excited, so let's take a look at the new My Hero Academia Bakugo role play item.

Perfect For The Little My Hero Academia Fan In The House

Let's get this out of the way: this packaging sucks. I get entirely what they are going for. Hey, when you get these for your kids, it needs to be open as fast as possible. That is a guarantee, as they are barely held in the box by some weird plastic ribbon. It will be a miracle if these aren't stolen in stores. Besides that, the box is eye-catching and appealing to any My Hero Academia fan. But man, I don't know what they were thinking putting them out like this.

The Gauntlets themselves are made of foam and rubber and seem really sturdy. I pulled the handle away from this pair multiple times, with no breakage or lines forming. They feature cool sculpts, and the colors are well done as well. These are tiny, so the age range is going to start young and end young; these are not at all meant for adults. But that is cool, these are made for young My Hero Academia fans, and I applaud that.

My daughter has pretty small wrists, and these fit her perfectly. Now, your mileage may vary on that, of course. But she ran around the house for days wearing these things, and they didn't make her hands warm; they were easy to get on and off, they look cool, and they have held up extremely well. Durability is the key for these such things, and the Bakugo gauntlets have that in spades.

At $20, these are a cool little piece to start a kids My Hero Academia collection. You can find them in stores now at Walmarts or order yourself a pair here.