My Hero Academia Dabi Brings Some Heat to Kotobukiya ArtFX J Line

The mysterious League of Villains member Dabi is ready to watch the world burn with Kotobukiya. Coming to fans right out of the hit anime series My Hero Academia is a brand new ArtFX J statue. Standing roughly 11" tall, Dabi is faithfully recreated from the anime packed with detail and color. Dabi will be accompanied by the rereleases of other iconic League of Villains members with Himiko Toga and Tomura Shigaraki. This statue is very well done and will easily be a highlight to any fans growing My Hero collection.

Dabi is making quite the name for himself lately and is even getting an intense new story arc in the newest season of My Hero Academia. This villain has played a pretty prominent role since the Hero Killer Stain arrived on the scene. It looks like he is ready to show the world what he is made of and burn anyone who gets in the way. The My Hero Academia ArtFX J Dabi 1/8 Scale Figure is priced at $159.99 and set for an October 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be on the looking for other My Hero Academia ArtFx J statues as well.

"From the popular anime series My Hero Academia comes a new ArtFX J figure of the villain Dabi! This 1/8 scale figure features the memorable villain with his iconic look and a blue flame effect in his left hand. Measuring just under 11 inches tall, Dabi is highly detailed and posed in a way that hints he is up to something sinister. Make sure to add this Dabi figure to your My Hero Academia collection before the flames burn out."

Product Features

Approximately 10.83 inches (27.5cm)

1/8 Scale

Made of PVC

From the My Hero Academia anime series

Part of the ArtFX J series

Highly detailed