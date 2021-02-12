My Hero Academia Gets Two Moderoid Plastic Kits From Good Smile

The hit anime series, My Hero Academia continues to grow strong as Good Smile Company keeps giving us some amazing collectibles. Izuki Midorya and Katsuki Bakugo are back and suited up in their hero costumes with new Moderoid plastic model kits. The kits use 7 different colored runners as well as pre-colored parts and pre-assembled joints. Both My Hero Academia character are fully possible and will come with two face plates and translucent effect pieces. Good Smile Company puts the figures back into collectors' hands with these amazing model kit for any fan of the series. Both My Hero Academia Deku and Bakugo Kits will be priced at $52.99 and are set to release in July 2021. Fans can find pre-orders for Katsuki here and Izuku here and will stay open until March 10, 2021, so get your while you can.

"The heroes are now plastic model kits! From the anime series "My Hero Academia" comes plastic model kits of the heroes of the series! This plastic model kit features Izuku Midoriya! The kit makes use of 7 different colored runners and some pre-painted parts, allowing you to recreate the character with just a simple assembly. The model kit also features articulation, allowing you to pose him in action. Two face plates with pre-painted eyes are included as well. Effect parts for recreating his "One for All" Quirk are also included. The plastic model is made of ABS, PVC, POM, and PA."

"From the anime series "My Hero Academia" comes plastic model kits of the heroes of the series! This plastic model kit features Katsuki Bakugo! The kit makes use of 7 different colored runners and some pre-painted parts, allowing you to recreate the character with just a simple assembly. The model kit also features articulation, allowing you to pose him in action. Two face plates with pre-painted eyes are included as well. Explosion effect parts for recreating his "Explosion" Quirk are also included. The plastic model is made of ABS, PVC, POM, and PA."