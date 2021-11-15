My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Join Good Smile's Pop Up Parade

The last season of My Hero Academia showcased the rise of the League of Villains to new heights. The final arc of the last season, titled My Villain Academia, gave us a deeper insight into the past of Tomura Shigaraki. With his past colliding with his future, he has pushed past his previous powers and has become something even more powerful than possibly All for One. Good Smile Company revealed their newest My Hero Academia statue with the arrival of Tomura Shigaraki for their Pop Up Parade series. Loaded with eerie detail, decaying hands, and his haunting expression, this statue is a necessary addition to any My hero collection.

Standing at roughly 7" tall, this pre-painted Tomura Shigaraki statue is priced at $38.99, and pre-orders are already live and located here. After his powerful finale, our favorite heroes are in for a rude awakening once Tomura turns his sights on them. Good Smile Company loaded on the detail for this statue, and be sure to check out some of the other My Hero Academia statues also coming soon and available from Good Smile.

"Leader of the League of Villains. POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "My Hero Academia" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Tomura Shigaraki, the leader of the League of Villains! His crazed look barely visible beneath the hand covering his face has been faithfully captured in POP UP PARADE form. Be sure to add him to your collection!"