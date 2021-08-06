My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes Mission Comes To Good Smile

My Hero Academia is still going strong as we watch our favorite heroes on winter break. The adventures will continue with another movie that will get a theatrical release with My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission. Not much is known about this film, but Good Smile Company is giving fans a closer look as they reveal some new Nendoroid figures. Coming in first is Izuku Midoriya featuring his brand new Stealth Suit costume adding a darker tone to Deku's design. The My Hero Academia Deku will come with three face plates allowing fans to display him with combat, smiling, and closed eyes smiling expressions.

My Hero AcademiaTthe Movie: World Heroes Mission Deku will come with some nice accessories as well with swappable hands, power effects, and SMASH text bubbles. It does look like Bakugo and Todoroki in their Stealth Suits will also be coming to Good Smile Company. The Nendoroid Izuku Midoriya (Stealth Suit Version) is priced at $65.99 and set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders are live right here and will stay open until September 22, 2021, so be sure to get yours in before it is too late.

"Izuku Midoriya in his original "stealth suit" costume from the new movie "World Heroes' Mission"! From the anime movie "My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission" comes a Nendoroid of Izuku Midoriya in his costume original to the movie! His stealth suit has been faithfully recreated in Nendoroid form. He comes with three face plates including a smiling expression, a combat expression, and a different kind of smiling expression with closed eyes."

"Effect parts for recreating his "One For All" Quirk are included along with a "SMASH!!" text plate, allowing you to create all kinds of action-packed poses. Be sure to add him to your collection along with Nendoroid Katsuki Bakugo: Stealth Suit Ver. and Nendoroid Shoto Todoroki: Stealth Suit Ver.!"