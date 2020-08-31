Power Rangers Crosses With My Little Pony for New Figure from Hasbro

Hasbro is at it again as they announce a new My Little Pony crossover figure. Move over Angel Grove it is time to save Equestria with some Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers action. The Morphin' Pink Pony has arrived and she is ready to join collectors with another amazing mash-up figure. She joins the ranks of other mash-up figures like recent crossovers we have seen with Ghostbusters and Dungeons & Dragons. This ranger pony comes in at 4.5 inches and features the same deco as the Pink Power Ranger. This is one unique figure fans will want in their growing Power Rangers collection.

These MLP Crossover figures are amazing and are perfect for either fan of the series. The combination of two unique franchise is what build stronger bonds in the collecting community and helps collectors explore what else is out there. The My Little Pony Crossover Collection Power Rangers Morphin Pink Pony from Hasbro is priced at $12.99. She can be summoned to fight the day as soon as you hit click and she can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the other amazing My Little Pony crossover figures as well to build your own Equestrian Multiverse.

"My Little Pony Crossover Collection Power Rangers Morphin Pink Pony. With an intergalactic threat hovering over Equestria, a team of friends unite under the Harmony Grid. These are the Mighty Morphin Power… ponies!? Fandoms collide with My Little Pony Crossover Collection — an expanded universe of My Little Pony mashup characters! Crossover Collection Morphin Pink Pony toy combines the retro My Little Pony form with the design of Power Rangers characters. The character has unique deco, colors, and Cutie Mark inspired by the Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger. This 4.5-inch figure comes in collectors' packaging that's great for fans of the My Little Pony or Power Rangers brand to display. Turn the stories you know on their tails with the My Little Pony Crossover Collection."

Fandoms collide when My Little Pony meets Power Rangers for a crossover toy

Crossover Collection Morphin Pink Pony is an exciting character mashup. 4.5-inch figure has a retro My Little Pony form factor with Power Rangers-inspired design

Design and Cutie Mark inspired by the Pink Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Collect a favorite Power Rangers character in a fresh, different form factor

Figure is a great way for fans of the My Little Pony or Power Rangers brand to complete their collections. Display your figure in the special packaging. Ages 4 and up

Start a collection of crossover figures with Transformers My Little Prime and Ghostbusters Plasmane My Little Pony figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)