Mythic Legions Tactics Deluxe Orc Builder Figure Sets Coming Soon

The next Mythic Legions crowdfunding campaign is almost underway, and fans get a glimpse at what is to come. Two special male and female deluxe Orc army building kits have been revealed that are packed with swappable parts and weapons. Mythic Legions fans will now be able to create their own army of Orcs for their own campaign with these two amazing builds. The Male Orc will get 4 heads, various armor pieces for the upper and lower body, and 7 weapons. Each weapon is different; from a mace to a sword, these will all go quite nicely with the shield accessory also included. The Mythic Legions Female Orc follows almost the same pattern with 3 different head sculpts, swappable armor for feet, helmet, chest, waist, and shoulders. Unlike the Legions Male Orc, this figure will come with a crossbow, quiver, as well as a shield, and a variety of deadly weapons to battle with.

The Mythic Legion crowdfunding Orc Builder campaign is set to kick off tomorrow (January 19, 2021), which fans can register for here. More info will be released tomorrow, including prices, possible bundles, accessories included, and much more. These figures are very well done and will be great warriors for your own toy collection. Whether you are looking to contour your Legion campaign or need enemies for your own adventures, these Orcs will fit those needs.

"The vast realm of Mythoss is coming to life in the gaming universe!!! Keep your eyes peeled for more reveals over the next couple of days, and even more on Tuesday, January 19th, during the launch of our private Mythic Legions: War of the Aetherblade crowdfunding campaign!"

"Mythic Legions Tactics" will be a 3D, turn-based, tactical strategy game forged by YOU, the Mythic Legionnaires! You will be able to influence the development of the game, make key decisions in the story, and have access to exclusive features and options ONLY AVAILABLE to Mythic Legions Fans! War of the Aetherblde" is the first season of the game's story and will feature a number of Mythic Legions favorites from every wave of figures, including some from the wave announced at LegionCon2. Choose your side. Change your faction. Create YOUR Legion…"