Mythic Legions General Delphina of Eathyross 2.0 Coming Soon

The Four Horsemen are back with a new set of Mythic Legions figures as they step into the Dawns of Discovery

Article Summary General Delphina of Eathyross returns in Mythic Legions 2.0 with enhanced design and accessories.

Dawns of Discovery wave explores New Mythoss, featuring fresh and classic characters.

Delphina’s new figure has two alternate heads, multiple weapons, and improved articulation.

Pre-orders are live now for $54.99, with a planned Q3 2026 release date for General Delphina.

Mythic Legions is an original fantasy action-figure line created by Four Horsemen Studios, celebrated for its deep world-building, interchangeable parts system, and highly articulated 6-inch-scale figures. The Dawns of Discovery chapter is the next series to arrive and takes place roughly ten years after the Second Great War. It marks a turning point for Mythoss, as explorers uncover distant lands known as New Mythoss, which debuts new and some returning characters. One of which is the return of General Delphina of Eathyross, a respected leader of the Order of Eathyron and a commander within the Legions of Light.

The General is back with a 2.0 figure, which captures both her roles as warrior and commander with updated details and accessories. This updated Mythic Legions release features enhanced articulation as well as two alternate head sculpts with both helmeted and unmasked. She will come armed with a great axe, a sword with a sheath, a shield with a grip, and interchangeable hands. Whether you missed her previous release or want to explore New Mythoss with a classic character, then look no further. Pre-orders for Mythic Legions General Delphina of Eathyross are already live for $54.99 and a Q3 2026 release.

Mythic Legions – General Delphina of Eathyross (Ver. 2.0)

"A decorated hero of the Second Great War of Mythoss, General Delphina now serves as both a leader of the Templar Knights of Eathyross and an emissary from the Crowned City. Traveling across Mythoss as a representative of the Legions of Light, she finds herself called back home when a strange ship from a foreign land washes up on their shores."

"What follows is a new age of discovery for the people of Mythoss as their world suddenly becomes much larger. General Delphina of Eathyross boards a vessel named the Ocean's Lure with a crew from the Fishers Guild. Leaving the Realm she has long protected, she journeys to see what lies beyond its borders, and to discover where her and her people fit in this new Mythoss."

