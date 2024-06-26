Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, silence of the lambs

NECA Brings Backs The Silence of the Lambs Prison Escape Figure

It looks like Walmart is debuting a new Horror Fan Shop and that includes the return of a The Silence of the Lambs figure

The Silence of the Lambs was released in 1991; it was directed by Jonathan Demme and is a psychological thriller. The film follows FBI trainee Clarice Starling, played by Jodie Foster, as she seeks the help of the killer psychiatrist known as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, portrayed by Anthony Hopkins. She needs his insight to help the FBI catch a new serial killer known as Buffalo Bill. Lecter is no fool, though, and as a cannibalistic serial killer himself, he will be sure to manipulate the situation in his favor.

It appears that The Silence of the Lambs will be making an appearance at the new Walmart Horror Pop-Up shop. This Fan Shop will feature a new assortment of collectibles, including some popular reissues, including the return Hannibal Lecter. The Dr. Hannibal Lecter The Silence of the Lambs figure from 2006 is finally making a return with no change nearly 20 years later. The figure stands at 7" tall and features the escape of the deadly killer from prison with a caged diorama display. The likeness of Hannibal Lecter is captured here and will come with three swappable head sculpts for some customizable options.

The Silence of the Lambs – Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Prison Escape)

"Add the iconic prison escape scene from The Silence of the Lambs to your horror collection! This chilling figure of Dr. Hannibal Lecter in his blood-spattered, white prison uniform captures the moment he takes murderous revenge on his captors."

"Portrayed by Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, the brilliant and psychotic doctor comes to life as a 7-inch scale action figure with interchangeable heads, baton, and diorama base of his prison cell escape scene. Comes in a collector-friendly window box with opening flap that's great for display! Get it First at Walmart's Horror Fan Shop."

