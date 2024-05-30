Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, predator

NECA Continues the Hunt with Predator Bone Throne Diorama Reissue

The hunt is back as NECA has unveiled a new reissued release of their popular Predator Bone Throne diorama in all its glory

Article Summary NECA reissues the prestigious Predator Bone Throne diorama for collectors.

The throne is a detailed 14" replica from the iconic Predator franchise.

Priced at $99.99 with a Q4 2024 release, pre-orders are now available.

Designed to fit NECA’s 7” Predator figures, enhancing fan displays.

The great hunt has started up once again as NECA has unveiled a long-awaited reissue for their popular line of figures based on Predator. The Predator, is a fearsome alien species known as the Yautja and it made its big screen debut in the 1987 film directed by John McTiernan. These aliens are distinguished by their advanced technology, which includes cloaking devices, energy weapons, spears, and custom armor. Their entire race is driven by a cultural obsession with hunting, as they seek out the galaxy's most formidable creatures as a rite of passage and even for sport. In a society that values honor and prowess in combat, there is a throne for the most powerful and respected member of a clan.

This legendary Bone Throne is for the best of the best, and NECA has brought it back for Predator fans to acquire. The highly detailed throne comes in at 14" tall and is packed with intense details featuring the bones of their enemies. This is an accessory that will take your Predator NECA collection to new levels and is priced at a whopping $99.99 with a Q4 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right on the NECA Store, so reserve yours and let the ultimate hunt begin to claim your throne.

Predator – Diorama Element – Predator Throne

"Add to your Predator collection or build amazing scenes with the new Bone Throne diorama element! Only the most powerful and respected member of a clan can be seated upon this throne, which is crafted from the bones of their most worthy opponents. The Bone Throne measures over 14" tall and is cast in resin with some plastic elements, such as the six Alien Queen "fins" on the back of the throne that can be angled to your liking. Sized to fit NECA's 7" scale line of Predator action figures (will fit most figures 7-9" tall). Closed box packaging."

