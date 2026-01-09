Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: I Know What You Did Last Summer, NECA

NECA Debuts I Know What You Did Last Summer Tony Terrors Figure

More Tony Terrors are on the way from NECA including a return to 1997 with I the Fisherman from Know What You Did Last Summer

Article Summary NECA unveils a Fisherman Toony Terrors figure from I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Figure features a stylized cartoon design with swappable hook and hooked hand accessories.

Pre-orders for the I Know What You Did Last Summer Toony Terrors figure start January 13.

Iconic 1997 slasher film joins NECA’s horror collectibles lineup for nostalgic fans and collectors.

I Know What You Did Last Summer is an iconic 1997 teen slasher film that became a defining entry of the late-1990s horror revival. Directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson, the film follows four friends: Julie, Ray, Helen, and Barry, who are involved in a hit-and-run accident on a dark coastal road. After the accident, they panicked and dumped the body into the sea and vowed never to speak of it again. However, one year later, their secret returns to haunt them when they begin receiving chilling messages stating, "I know what you did last summer." NECA is now bringing back the horror of this iconic late 90s film with a new addition to their Toony Terrors line.

A year before the events of the film, the Fisherman was involved in a car accident caused by the four teenagers. Although they believed he was dead, he survived and became consumed by grief and rage after losing his life as he knew it. The film starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Freddie Prinze Jr., all of whom were on the Fisherman's list. Collectors can now bring the Fisherman home with this retro-inspired figure, featuring a cartoonish sculpt and a swappable hook. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the I Know What You Did Last Summer Toony Terrors figure is set to go on sale on January 13.

I Know What You Did Last Summer – Toony Terrors Fisherman

"Bring the fun of Saturday morning cartoons to your horror collection with these adorably creepy Toony Terrors figures from NECA! From the classic horror franchise I Know What You Did Last Summer, NECA presents the Fisherman for the first time in action figure form! With a stylized cartoon sculpt, this 6-inch scale action figure of the iconic killer includes a hook accessory and an interchangeable hooked hand. Comes in blister card packaging."

