NECA Debuts Solo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mirage Comics Figures

NECA is bringing back their popular Eastman & Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures but as single releases this time

Article Summary NECA's single release of Mirage Comics TMNT figures includes new accessories.

Each iconic turtle figure priced at $37.99 with pre-orders open at BBTS.

Collectibles are based on the "Return to New York" Mirage Comics storyline.

Special packaging features artwork by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman.

NECA is pretty much dominating the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles game with a massive assortment of figures. They have covered all the generations in action figure form with the live-action TMNT film, the hit 80s cartoon, The Last Ronin, and even Mirage Comics versions. Last summer, Target received an exclusive Mirage Studios Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack with all four brothers. This multipack flew off the shelves and features some impressive turtles that all share the same red bandana and bulk frame. Inspired by the legendary Mirage Studios comics by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, these figures are a true work of art. Well, NECA has unveiled that a new release of these turtles is coming soon, and as a single release this time. These figures will get a few new accessories, too, with some Mousers, weapons, and masks, which is interesting. For fans who missed the first release, these will be amazing to pick up at $37.99, with pre-orders already going live on BBTS with an October 2024 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Mirage Comics)

"Based on the "Return to New York" storyline in Eastman & Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios! These 7-inch scale action figures are fully articulated for great ninja poses.

Donatello includes interchangeable hands, bo staff, Mouser, Utrom, spear, and space tools!

Raphael includes interchangeable hands, extra bandaged arm, Casey Jones mask, sais, hood, blaster, and extra mask tie!

Leonardo includes interchangeable hands, Utrom head, swords, ninja stars, bow & arrow, and extra mask tie!

Michelangelo includes interchangeable hands, nunchucks, ninja stars, Mouser, kusarigama, space cuffs, and extra mask tie!

Comes in special comic-book themed window box packaging with amazing artwork by Kevin Eastman. Each figure is sold separately."

