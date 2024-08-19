Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, Universal Monsters

NECA Debuts Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack

NECA sure love their multipacks and now a new one has arrived as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are ready for Halloween

Article Summary NECA unveils a 4-pack blending Universal Monsters with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in spooky black-and-white deco.

Figures include Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello, each reimagined as iconic Universal Monsters.

Collectors can enjoy detailed accessories including weapons, swappable heads, and interchangeable hands.

This set comes in a collector-friendly window box with monster art, available now for $149 at Target.

NECA loves to do multipack, and now another has arisen from the grave as all four Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are together. Get ready to grab your pitchforks, as these spooky turtles are remastered in plenty of creepy ways. We have seen these figures before in color as separate single releases, along with some black and white variants. This set features Leonardo as the Creature from the Black Lagoon, Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster, Michelangelo as The Mummy, and Donatello as The Invisible Man. All four figures will have black and white deco, helping this set capture the iconic era of black and white monster movies. The set is also featured in sleek window packaging with movie monster art for each, making a treat for in-box collectors as well. Most of their original accessories return with weapons, swappable heads, interchangeable hands, and more eerie items that capture elements from each classic monster film. Collectors can find the Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for purchase right now for a mighty $149.

Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack

"This spooky season, NECA is thrilled and chilled to introduce the next release in our Universal Monsters x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure line! Paying tribute to the world's most famous turtles and Universal's icons of horror, this epic 4-pack reimagines the Heroes in a Half Shell as classic monsters in spine-tingling black-and-white deco."

"The 7-inch scale figures include Raphael as Frankenstein's Monster, Michelangelo as The Mummy, Donatello as The Invisible Man, and Leonardo as the Creature from the Black Lagoon! These creepy creatures come fully loaded with all kinds of accessories, including extra hands, alternate heads, and weapons galore! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging by legendary artist Daniel Horne."

