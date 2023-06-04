Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: mirage comics, NECA, tmnt

NECA Embraces the Way of the Turtle with New TMNT Releases

Step up your TMNT collection with NECA as they debut a new set of figures for their new line of Mirage inspired collection

NECA has a lot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mines going on from live-action films, animated series, and comic books. Their latest line is based on Mirage Comics designs, especially by Kevin Eastman's artwork. This new line has been a real treat, and collectors are getting ready to finally pre-order that long-awaited TMNT 4-Pack turtle set. However, some new releases are on the way with a new figure, a rerelease, and a new addition to their Last Ronin line. Up first is the return of the Shredder Clones; Claw Shredder was a LootCrate exclusive, and the four-armed beast and his little brother were a Target Exclusive. It it's like they are back in getting neon-style repaint makeover allowing collectors to add them to their collection if they missed the original releases. We then get some Last Ronin reveals with a Mirage Comics Mickey as The Wanderer and an Ultimate Sonja Patrol Bot to give previous Ronin figures some enemies to take on. All three NECA TMNT releases are up for pre-order (links found below) with August 2023 releases.

"Based on the original Eastman & Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios, the Shredder Clones 3-pack stands in 7-inch scale and includes extra hands and space worms. Comes in special comic-book themed window box packaging illustrated by Kevin Eastman."

"Based on the original Eastman & Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books from Mirage Studios, the Michelangelo (The Wanderer) action figure stands approximately 7 inches tall, and includes comic-authentic accessories such as swords, spear, kama, nunchucks, and extra hands. Comes in special comic-book themed window box packaging illustrated by Kevin Eastman."

"From the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, The Last Ronin! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. This Patrol Bot action figure is authentic to the comic book depiction and stands in 7" scale. Includes interchangeable heads, extra hands, sword & sheath, laser, and mouser. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening flap featuring a custom illustration by Ben Bishop."

