NECA Enters Comanche Territory with Prey's Feral Predator Figure NECA is back with another Predator figure as can get transported into the past with a Feral release from the film Prey

One of the coolest at-home movies to release last year was the Predator prequel that was released on Hulu titled Prey. Prey took fans back into the time 300 years, to be exact, during the time of the Comanche. The story follows a young warrior who finds herself going from the hunter to the hunted by an unknown threat. This film brought a new story to the Predator mythos as well as giving fans a new brute to the screen. The deadly and terrifying Feral Predator is no joke and definitely got his hands red in this film. Thankfully, NECA has finally unveiled their upcoming 7" Ultimate Feral Predator figure.

The Feral Predator likes to get his hands dirty and showcases a less-technology version of teh deadly hunter. NECA has loaded this beauty will plenty with a removable bone mask, creepy unmasked sculpt, two different swappable mouths, a variety of hands, and some weapons like a shield, wrist blades, staff, should cannon, and blaster. This is one figure that gives the definition of Ultimate, and NECA makes sure to deliver the Feral Predator from Prey beautifully. Prey fans will be able to snag up this hunter for $40 right here with a September 2023 release date.

The Prey Ultimate Feral Predator is on the Hunt

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the thrilling movie Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior who has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters on the Great Plains. When danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

"This 7" scale action figure is detailed to depict the creature's movie appearance and includes a full complement of weaponry: mask, spear gun, open and collapsed spears, open and collapsed shields, and interchangeable hands and mandibles. Comes in collector-friendly 5-panel packaging with opening front flap."

Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, predator, prey