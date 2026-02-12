Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Batman, NECA

NECA Reveals Batman Returns: The Penguin 8" Clothed Action Figure

Return to the world of Gotham City with NECA as they unveil new Batman Returns 8” clothed figures like the Penguin

Article Summary NECA unveils an 8-inch clothed action figure of The Penguin from Batman Returns, capturing Danny DeVito’s look.

The figure features soft-goods clothing, poseable wired coat, multiple accessories, and full articulation.

Batman and Catwoman figures from Batman Returns are also on the way, with collectible window box packaging.

Pre-orders open soon, with all Batman Returns 8-inch figures set for release at the NECA Store on Valentine’s Day.

NECA is returning to Gotham City with some brand new figures, as they have announced their new highly detailed 8-inch action figure of The Penguin. Coming to life from Tim Burton's Batman Returns (1992), this figure captures Danny DeVito's iconic performance as the dark, twisted Gotham villain. In the film, Penguin is a deformed, abandoned child who lives in the sewers and tunnels beneath Gotham. However, he has become vengeful and wants revenge on the people above, but Batman might have something to say about that.

This new Batman figure pays tribute to classic vintage toy lines and is fully articulated for posing. Penguin will come with tailored soft-goods clothing, including a poseable coat with a wire, and accessories such as a top hat, monocle, fish snack, and extra hands. While 8" might not fit in with other action figure lines, it is nice to see new DC Comics figures coming to life from NECA. Fans can expect Batman and Catwoman figures to arrive soon, and both will be featured in window box packaging with a slipcover for collectors. Pre-orders are not live yet, but these new 8" Batman Returns figures are set to arrive on Valentine's Day on the NECA Store.

Batman Returns – The Penguin 8" Clothed Action Figure

"NECA presents this clothed action figure of The Penguin from Tim Burton's 1992 masterpiece Batman Returns, featuring Danny DeVito in an unforgettable performance as the iconic villain. Abandoned as a child by his parents, he is now a reclusive and deformed man, with a twisted mind honed by rage and an insatiable need for revenge, hiding in the tunnels and sewers underneath Gotham City."

"Paying homage to vintage toy lines, The Penguin figure is fully articulated and wears tailored soft goods clothing, including a poseable coat with wire. Accessories include top hat, monocle, fish snack, interchangeable gloved hands, and more. This 8-inch scale figure comes in window box packaging with slipcover. Coming to your favorite NECA retailer and theNECAStore this Valentine's Day!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!