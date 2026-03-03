Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

NECA Reveals New Robo Tokka & Rahzar TMNT Figure 2-Pack

NECA is back with some brand new released including a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Robo Tokka & Rahzar 2-pack

Tokka and Rahzar, first seen in 1991’s Secret of the Ooze, join Rocksteady and Bebop in new robot variants.

Each figure stands 7 inches tall and features cel-shaded paint, swappable hands, weapons, and robot snacks.

The exclusive collectible set will be available for pre-order soon and is expected to ship in Spring 2026.

Tokka and Rahzar were first introduced in the live-action film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991). Shredder created these two as new and intimidating replacements for Bebop and Rocksteady. The characters were designed specifically for this movie and did not appear in the original 1987 animated TV series. However, NECA is bringing them to life with a new set of figures that are inspired by the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon. This new set of "what if" figures has now been created as robots that pair well with the Robo Rocksteady and Bebop figures. They do feature a cel-shading element to pair with the ongoing TMNT cartoon figures from NECA, which is a plus.

Robo Tokka and Rahzar are nicely captured here, showcasing their snapping turtle and wolf designs in a new robotic format. They will each come with swappable hands, signature weapons like a sword and a mace, and robotic snacks like a microchip and a bowl of nuts-and-bolts cereal. This specialized TMNT 2-Pack will greatly enhance any collection. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they are expected to arrive in Spring 2026. Be sure to keep an eye out for more TMNT Cartoon figures coming soon from NECA.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) Robo Tokka & Rahzar

"Inspired by the classic 1980s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series! They may look like they just stepped off the screen, but they didn't! These "what if" style characters were designed by SNZ Toys, and they're great additions to your already massive NECA TMNT cartoon collection. These 7-inch scale Robo Tokka and Rahzar action figures feature hinged jaws and come with interchangeable hands, cyber saber, mecha mace, microchip snack, and a healthy bowl of nuts-and-bolts cereal! Presented in collector-friendly window box packaging."

