NECA Reveals New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon 15" Mikey

Cowabunga dudes! NECA is back with a new 1/4 scale figure as Giant Size Michelangelo from the TMNT cartoon is here

A new radical that has been revealed by NECA as a new 1/4 scale figure is on the way for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. This new release will finish off fans' sets as the fourth brother has arrived with Michelangelo from the popular 1987 animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Coming in at a whopping 15 inches tall, Mikey will have 30 points of articulation and a nice variety of accessories. For accessories, he will come with two alternate heads (smiling and serious), three pairs of hands, Turtle Com, pizza slices, a grappling hook, and his signature Nunchucks. This figure will easily bring some Turtle Power to your 1/4 collection, and NECA has this mutant priced at $149.99. Pre-orders are live right here with an October 2023 release, and be sure to sag up his animated brothers while you're at it. Or bring home the live-action 1/4 scale turtles from NECA, and both styles and more can be found here.

Cowabunga Arrives in 15" with New NECA TMNT Release

"Cowabunga, dudes! NECA is proud to announce the fourth 1/4 scale figure from the classic 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon! Giant Size Michelangelo stands 15 inches tall with nearly 30 points of articulation and comes with four interchangeable top and bottom face plates to portray a variety of expressions. These face plates are interchangeable across all four Turtles in the Giant Size line! Collect them all and create even more expressions for each Turtle! Rounding out his accessories are nunchucks, extra hands, slices of pizza, and a Turtle Communicator that opens and closes!"

Product Features

15 inches (38.10cm)

1/4 Scale

Made of plastic

Based off of his design in the 1987 classic cartoon

Nearly 30 points of articulation

Loaded with accessories

Box Contents

Michelangelo figure

Alternate face parts

3 Alternate pairs of hands

2 Nunchucks

Grapple hook

2 Pizza slices

Turtle Communicator

